COVID-19 antibody test available at UD Arena

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning Monday, May 4, residents who drive through the specimen collection site at UD Arena now have the option to learn if they had a past infection of COVID-19 through Moraine-based CompuNet Clinical Laboratories.

Premier Health, Fidelity Health Care and the University of Dayton are partnering with CompuNet to provide antibody testing, which will not require a doctors order.

This test provides valuable information to people who might be interested in donating convalescent plasma or who are curious if an unexplained respiratory illness they had earlier this year actually was COVID-19.

The test became available to health care providers in the region on Monday, April 27.

Premier Health asks people planning to come to the collection site at UD Arena to keep in mind that it only tests for COVID-19. Those who visit the collections site for antibody testing should wear a mask if they have one.

To schedule a collection site appointment for the antibody test, visit the CompuNet website and follow the instructions provided there.

According to Premier Health testing positive for the antibody does not necessarily imply immunity to COVID-19. Whatever the result, it suggests that people follow federal, state and local public health guidance for social distancing and other recommended behaviors during the pandemic.