Live Now
2 NEWS Today Weekend is live now

County Recorder’s Office to reopen with added safety policies

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Recorder’s Office will be open to the general public for in-person service Monday , June 15, with updated safety policies to protect from COVID-19.

Officials say that sneeze guards, additional hand sanitizing stations and social distancing markers have been installed as a safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.

The office asks those conducting business consider wearing a face mask but it is not mandatory for the public to wear one. All employees at the office will wear a mask.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS