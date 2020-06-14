County Recorder’s Office to reopen with added safety policies

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Recorder’s Office will be open to the general public for in-person service Monday , June 15, with updated safety policies to protect from COVID-19.
Officials say that sneeze guards, additional hand sanitizing stations and social distancing markers have been installed as a safeguard against the spread of COVID-19.
The office asks those conducting business consider wearing a face mask but it is not mandatory for the public to wear one. All employees at the office will wear a mask.
