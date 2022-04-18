The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.

The United States as of Apr. 15 reached 988,342 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 80.5 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Currently, 65.9% of the population is fully vaccinated, and 45.3% of vaccinated people have received booster doses.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest vaccination rate as of Apr. 14, 2022. Due to inconsistencies in reporting, some counties do not have vaccination data available. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates in your state.

#50. Miami County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.6% (50,932 fully vaccinated)

— 18.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (480 total deaths)

— 37.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,023 (25,702 total cases)

— 4.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#49. Huron County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.7% (27,777 fully vaccinated)

— 18.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 378 (220 total deaths)

— 15.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,858 (14,484 total cases)

— 8.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#48. Hocking County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (13,584 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 425 (120 total deaths)

— 30.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,592 (6,668 total cases)

— 3.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#47. Marion County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (31,331 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 409 (266 total deaths)

— 25.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,481 (19,841 total cases)

— 33.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#46. Belmont County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.1% (32,235 fully vaccinated)

— 17.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 452 (303 total deaths)

— 38.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,381 (15,667 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#45. Muskingum County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.5% (41,772 fully vaccinated)

— 16.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 340 (293 total deaths)

— 4.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,322 (25,280 total cases)

— 28.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#44. Putnam County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.6% (16,460 fully vaccinated)

— 16.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 455 (154 total deaths)

— 39.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,952 (8,449 total cases)

— 9.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#43. Seneca County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.8% (26,954 fully vaccinated)

— 16.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 410 (226 total deaths)

— 25.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,083 (12,737 total cases)

— 0.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#42. Clinton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.0% (20,546 fully vaccinated)

— 15.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (167 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,559 (10,307 total cases)

— 7.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#41. Defiance County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.1% (18,683 fully vaccinated)

— 15.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 431 (164 total deaths)

— 31.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,804 (10,209 total cases)

— 17.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#40. Columbiana County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.2% (50,107 fully vaccinated)

— 15.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 474 (483 total deaths)

— 45.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,924 (24,374 total cases)

— 4.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#39. Lawrence County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.3% (29,337 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 407 (242 total deaths)

— 24.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,027 (17,855 total cases)

— 31.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#38. Scioto County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 49.4% (37,212 fully vaccinated)

— 15.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 335 (252 total deaths)

— 2.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,392 (20,630 total cases)

— 19.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#37. Jefferson County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.2% (32,804 fully vaccinated)

— 13.7% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 485 (317 total deaths)

— 48.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,503 (14,700 total cases)

— 1.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#36. Pickaway County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (29,546 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 388 (227 total deaths)

— 18.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,949 (17,507 total cases)

— 30.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#35. Ross County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.5% (38,680 fully vaccinated)

— 13.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 385 (295 total deaths)

— 17.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,091 (19,236 total cases)

— 9.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#34. Hancock County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 50.6% (38,377 fully vaccinated)

— 13.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (273 total deaths)

— 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,553 (17,091 total cases)

— 1.5% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#33. Madison County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.0% (22,814 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 291 (130 total deaths)

— 11.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,596 (9,660 total cases)

— 5.7% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#32. Athens County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.3% (33,527 fully vaccinated)

— 11.9% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 216 (141 total deaths)

— 33.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,213 (14,511 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#31. Fulton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.4% (22,076 fully vaccinated)

— 10.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 427 (180 total deaths)

— 30.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,498 (10,320 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#30. Sandusky County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.6% (30,804 fully vaccinated)

— 9.6% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 398 (233 total deaths)

— 21.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,740 (13,892 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#29. Ashtabula County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.7% (51,199 fully vaccinated)

— 9.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 437 (425 total deaths)

— 33.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,382 (19,820 total cases)

— 11.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#28. Clark County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 52.9% (70,871 fully vaccinated)

— 9.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 433 (580 total deaths)

— 32.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,057 (34,938 total cases)

— 13.8% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#27. Henry County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (14,568 fully vaccinated)

— 7.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 393 (106 total deaths)

— 20.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,787 (6,424 total cases)

— 3.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#26. Stark County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.6% (202,477 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 459 (1,702 total deaths)

— 40.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,520 (79,756 total cases)

— 6.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#25. Licking County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (96,721 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 269 (475 total deaths)

— 17.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,556 (41,662 total cases)

— 2.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#24. Trumbull County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 54.7% (108,365 fully vaccinated)

— 6.0% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 471 (933 total deaths)

— 44.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,985 (41,544 total cases)

— 8.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#23. Washington County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.4% (33,169 fully vaccinated)

— 4.8% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 344 (206 total deaths)

— 5.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,596 (12,339 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#22. Montgomery County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.4% (299,881 fully vaccinated)

— 3.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 376 (1,998 total deaths)

— 15.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,835 (126,726 total cases)

— 4.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#21. Clermont County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (117,188 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 266 (549 total deaths)

— 18.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,843 (51,283 total cases)

— 8.5% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#20. Butler County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 56.8% (217,511 fully vaccinated)

— 2.4% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 299 (1,144 total deaths)

— 8.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,209 (92,752 total cases)

— 5.7% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#19. Mahoning County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.0% (130,341 fully vaccinated)

— 2.1% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 473 (1,082 total deaths)

— 44.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,338 (53,371 total cases)

— 1.9% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#18. Portage County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.3% (93,056 fully vaccinated)

— 1.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 274 (445 total deaths)

— 16.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,012 (34,138 total cases)

— 8.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#17. Fairfield County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.5% (90,565 fully vaccinated)

— 1.2% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 272 (428 total deaths)

— 16.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,416 (38,473 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#16. Lucas County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 57.9% (248,159 fully vaccinated)

— 0.5% lower vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 329 (1,408 total deaths)

— 0.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,379 (100,143 total cases)

— 2.1% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#15. Erie County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 59.2% (43,946 fully vaccinated)

— 1.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 357 (265 total deaths)

— 9.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,168 (19,434 total cases)

— 14.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#14. Geauga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.2% (57,348 fully vaccinated)

— 5.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 282 (264 total deaths)

— 13.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,109 (16,022 total cases)

— 25.3% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#13. Ottawa County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.5% (24,905 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 341 (138 total deaths)

— 4.3% more deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,883 (8,463 total cases)

— 8.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#12. Wood County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 61.8% (80,833 fully vaccinated)

— 6.2% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 271 (354 total deaths)

— 17.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,053 (31,466 total cases)

— 5.0% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#11. Union County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.3% (36,725 fully vaccinated)

— 7.0% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 173 (102 total deaths)

— 47.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,463 (15,610 total cases)

— 15.6% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#10. Hamilton County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.7% (512,904 fully vaccinated)

— 7.7% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 251 (2,052 total deaths)

— 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,955 (187,652 total cases)

— 0.2% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#9. Greene County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 62.9% (106,248 fully vaccinated)

— 8.1% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 302 (511 total deaths)

— 7.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,203 (37,509 total cases)

— 3.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#8. Summit County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.2% (342,073 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 314 (1,701 total deaths)

— 4.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 20,742 (112,216 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#7. Lorain County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.6% (196,929 fully vaccinated)

— 9.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (971 total deaths)

— 4.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,469 (66,517 total cases)

— 6.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#6. Medina County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (114,905 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 281 (505 total deaths)

— 14.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,256 (40,005 total cases)

— 2.8% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#5. Warren County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 63.9% (149,969 fully vaccinated)

— 9.8% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 248 (581 total deaths)

— 24.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,580 (57,666 total cases)

— 7.3% more cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#4. Franklin County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.3% (846,033 fully vaccinated)

— 10.5% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 195 (2,569 total deaths)

— 40.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,948 (289,003 total cases)

— 4.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#3. Cuyahoga County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 64.8% (800,812 fully vaccinated)

— 11.3% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 304 (3,756 total deaths)

— 7.0% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,761 (268,759 total cases)

— 5.0% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#2. Lake County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 65.4% (150,558 fully vaccinated)

— 12.4% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 318 (732 total deaths)

— 2.8% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,244 (48,894 total cases)

— 7.2% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio

#1. Delaware County

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 75.0% (156,944 fully vaccinated)

— 28.9% higher vaccination rate than Ohio

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 130 (271 total deaths)

— 60.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Ohio

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,157 (44,255 total cases)

— 7.6% less cases per 100k residents than Ohio