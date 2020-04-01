Costco, Sam’s Club make changes amid COVID-19 outbreak

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Big box stores like Costco and Sam’s Club are making major changes to how they operate, adjusting store hours and even limiting the number of customers inside.

According to Costco’s website, starting April 3 it will only allow two people per membership card to enter its warehouses to help with social distancing efforts. While no announcement has been made by Sam’s Club, its parent company, Walmart, is making gloves and masks available to employees who want them.

Both stores announced that they will be limiting hours of operation, Coscto now closing at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays and Sam’s Club closing at 8 p.m.

Special operating hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays have been put in place at both for seniors and members with disabilities. Costco will open its doors from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Sam’s Club will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

For more on the changes made to Costco’s operations click here and for more on Sam’s Club click here.