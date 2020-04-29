Live Now
Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 staff

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Costco has announced a face covering requirement for all members and guests.

Shoppers must wear a mask or face covering that covers their mouth and nose beginning May 4, the company stated Wednesday in a press release.

 A Costco press release states that the requirement is an additional precaution.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing. Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” says the company.

According to the retailer, the requirement does not apply to children under the age of 2 or to those unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.

