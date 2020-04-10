Coronavirus: With millions possibly losing health insurance, strain felt on families, hospitals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday’s report from the US Department of Labor that 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week has raised concerns the COVID-19 outbreak could lead to millions losing health insurance.

Dr. Stephanie Woolhandler, a primary care physician and lecturer at Harvard Medical School, told WDTN.com Thursday that recent unemployment data suggests 13.5 million Americans could lose health insurance because of the outbreak. Her findings with co-author Dr. David Himmelstein were published this week in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

“Those numbers are looking at the unemployed plus their dependents,” Woolhandler said. “That will bring the total number of uninsured to 43 million by the end of this quarter.”

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown and Senate Democrats asked the Department of Health and Human Services to re-open the Affordable Care Act online marketplace this week and to make the unemployed immediately eligible for subsidies to remain on private insurance.

“This is the absolute worst time to shut down people’s chances of getting health care,” Brown told WDTN.com Thursday. “We want the president to open the exchanges up so people can keep the insurance they now have.”

Senate Democrats sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, asking him to enact a special enrollment period in the wake of COVID-19.

“Currently millions of Americans are uninsured and anxious, not only about what the possibility of contracting COVID-19 could mean for their health and that of their family, but also for their financial stability,” the letter stated.

Woolhandler suggested the federal government should expand the Medicare program to cover those who have lost their health insurance. She said the federal government using Medicare could cover the costs better than states.

“The states are doing what they can,” Woolhandler said. “But with the exception of Vermont, every state must balance their budgets every year. They can’t run a deficit like the federal government, they can’t sell Treasury bills and print money like the federal government.”

Woolhandler said putting people on Medicare would be cheaper than finding a way to keep them on private insurance. She said the administrative overhead costs are 2-percent for Medicare and near 13-percent for private insurance. Medicaid is also an option, but the program pays less to medical providers for healthcare services.

Uninsured putting pain on hospitals

Woolhandler said hospitals are being stretched financially right now because of the outbreak. She said many health systems rely on elective surgeries for most of their profits. With the outbreak, many elective procedures have been canceled, leading to many on staff to be laid off or furloughed – either to help the financial strain or to have enough staff on backup to replace frontline workers who get infected.

“The elective procedures subsidize other types of care,” Woolhandler said. “We are in this strange situation where doctors who take care of respiratory illnesses are jammed and above capacity and the rest of the hospital – the orthopedic or dermatologist offices – are sitting empty.

According to ModernHealthcare.com, the Ohio Hospital Association estimated $1.2 billion in losses for every month of the outbreak. The OHA told the website Ohio hospitals typically average $48 billion in revenue annually.

Azar announced last week a portion of the funds from the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act would help hospitals and other providers pay for uninsured patients. The CARES Act would provide $100 billion to hospitals across the country.

Woolhandler said putting the newly uninsured on Medicare would also help take the strain off hospitals.

“They have the power to protect these beleagured families and to protect the healthcare infrastructure,” Woolhandler said. “The federal government can do that tomorrow with the stroke of a pen and improve both problems vastly.”

Brown said if HHS wasn’t willing to re-open the enrollment period, he was willing to listen to any other solutions to get people back on health insurance during the outbreak.

“We’re trying to do anything,” Brown said. “We may try to do some emergency measures to expand expanding Medicare or Medicaid as this progresses.”

If you are uninsured and looking for help, LiveStrong.org has a list a resources.