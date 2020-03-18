Breaking News
Veteran at Dayton VA test positive for COVID-19 coronavirus
Live Now
Five on 2 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 122 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus: What does shelter in place mean?

Coronavirus

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – The coronavirus has shaken the world and it can be felt in everyday life. Businesses are being ordered to close their doors, schools are shut down and some jobs are at risk. And now millions of people are basically stuck at home.

The threat of the coronavirus is turning some cities into near ghost towns.

A “shelter in place” order is expanding to cover about 8 million people in northern California. Other places, including New York City, may face the same fate.

So what is a shelter in place order?

The short answer is: Don’t leave your house, except for “essential activities.”

According to the order in San Francisco exceptions include: Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, getting mandatory services or supplies, outdoor activities such as walking, hiking and running and caring for a family member in another household.

As for many students, virtual schooling will replace classrooms — possibly through the end of the school year.

Shelter in place orders also have employment-based exceptions.

They include people who work in the health care field, grocery stores, gas stations, banks, garbage collection and hardware stores.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS