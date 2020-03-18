Coronavirus: What does shelter in place mean?

(CNN) – The coronavirus has shaken the world and it can be felt in everyday life. Businesses are being ordered to close their doors, schools are shut down and some jobs are at risk. And now millions of people are basically stuck at home.

The threat of the coronavirus is turning some cities into near ghost towns.

A “shelter in place” order is expanding to cover about 8 million people in northern California. Other places, including New York City, may face the same fate.

So what is a shelter in place order?

The short answer is: Don’t leave your house, except for “essential activities.”

According to the order in San Francisco exceptions include: Tasks essential to maintain health and safety, getting mandatory services or supplies, outdoor activities such as walking, hiking and running and caring for a family member in another household.

As for many students, virtual schooling will replace classrooms — possibly through the end of the school year.

Shelter in place orders also have employment-based exceptions.

They include people who work in the health care field, grocery stores, gas stations, banks, garbage collection and hardware stores.