Coronavirus test kits could come to Ohio hospitals this week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Leaders with Premier Health say their hospitals do not have coronavirus test kits yet, but they are expected to be delivered to hospitals around the state by the end of the week.

Once they arrive, patients suspected of having coronavirus will take a nasal and respiratory test. The samples will then be sent out to labs for evaluation.

Doctors say you should talk to your insurance company to find out if they would cover the cost of the test.

“I don’t know what the cost of that test is, which is going to be an additional barrier for people that have high deductibles, or that their insurance coverage that does not necessarily require or cover all of the costs for testing in a laboratory,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital.