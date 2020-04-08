Breaking News
Coronavirus: Spreading kindness and cheer

Coronavirus

(NBC News)  Americans have been told to practice “social distancing” to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but that hasn’t prevented people across the country from lifting the spirits of those in need and saying thanks to those on the front lines of the crisis.

11-year old Laila McDevitt has been writing passages of scripture in chalk around her Winterville, North Carolina neighborhood.

“Nobody can go to church,” she says, “so why not just bring church to the roads?” 

FULL COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE HERE

Brooklyn apartment building owner Mario Salerno waived a month’s rent for all 200 of his tenants.

“I say don’t worry about paying me, worry about your neighbor, worry about your family,” Salerno says. 

12-year-old Abenet Coltvet has been playing impromptu bagpipe concerts around his Minnesota hometown.

“I’m just trying to like, spread the love,” he says.

