Coronavirus skeptic has change of heart

(WPTV/NBC News)  A Florida man who admits he was skeptical that the coronavirus was a real threat has a new outlook after contracting the virus.

Around this time last month rideshare driver Brian Hitchens was a self-proclaimed COVID-19 skeptic.

“I thought it was maybe the government trying something, and it was kind of like they threw it out there to kind of distract us,” Hitchens says.

He made Facebook posts downplaying the seriousness and sticking to his faith, saying “God is bigger than this virus will ever be.”

“I’d get up in the morning and pray and trust in God for his protection, and I’d just leave it at that. There were all these masks and gloves. I thought it looks like a hysteria,” Hitchens explains.

Fast forward to this week and Hitchens has a whole new outlook from his hospital bed at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center as a coronavirus-positive patient.

“I don’t want to see anyone go through what I went through,” Hitchens now says.

“This wasn’t some scare tactic that anybody was using. It wasn’t some made-up thing. This was a real virus you gotta take seriously,” he adds.

