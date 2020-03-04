Coronavirus: National spread continues

(NBC News) Congressional leaders have agreed on an $8.2 billion emergency funding bill aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus.
Word of a deal came on the same day as two more confirmed deaths, one in Washington and another in California.
The final bill could be on the president’s desk by the end of the week and would help efforts to dramatically ramp-up diagnostic testing.
Officials also announced Wednesday that 75,000 new new test kits have been shipped, and any American can now be tested for coronavirus pending a doctor’s order.
