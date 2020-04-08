Coronavirus in Ohio: Where you can get help

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The following organizations are offering help to those in need during the COVID-19 outbreak. If your organization is offering help and isn’t on the list, please email newstips@wdtn.com.

Montgomery County Jobs and Family Services is offering funds to families with children 18-years-old and younger through the Prevention, Retention and Contingency plan. Click here for the application form, guidelines and other resources.

MOVE.org is offering eligible American’s that have been relocated by COVID-19 a one-time grant of $1,000 to help cover moving expenses. Click here to apply.

The Dayton Foundation is offering non-profit organizations that are helping individuals and families with immediate, basic needs, such as food, housing, mental health and safety the chance to apply for a grant. Click here to read more and apply.

The Dayton Foodbank is offering food to families in need once every 30 days. Click here for locations and hours of operation.

The Hall Hunger Initiative has a map of places offering food and meals to those in need. Click here to visit the map for locations or to contact HHI to add your location.

YMCA of Greater Dayton is offering child care to essential health care workers. Click here for more information or to find an area branch.

Meals on Wheels is still providing food services in the Miami Valley area during the COVID-19 outbreak. Click here to visit the Senior Resource Center website for eligibility and contact information.

The Miami Valley Alzheimer Association is offering all of its typical in-person services in a new Community Resource Finder online. Click here to learn more about its support groups and education programs or call 1-800-272-3900 for its 24/7 helpline.

The Paycheck Protection Program is open to small businesses who need loans for payroll and other operating expenses. Click here for the Small Business Administration’s page on guidance and loan resources.

The Miami Valley Warmline is offering over-the-phone non-emergency mental health and coping support. Call 937-528-7777.

CrisisCare is available for those in urgent need of mental health and coping support. Call 937-224-4646.

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area is offering assistance to veterans through its VetsLink program. Click here for a list of VetsLink resources.

The Chamber of Greater Springfield has a webinar on applying for business assistance through the Small Business Administration. Click here for the webinar.