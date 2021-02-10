Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 3,281 new cases, 63 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Feb. 10, a total of 928,631 (+3,281) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began leading to 11,856 (+63) deaths and 48,080 (+227) hospitalizations.

During his briefing last Thursday, DeWine signaled that the end of the statewide curfew could be in sight. On Jan. 27, the curfew was moved, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., for the first time since it was enacted in November. DeWine said that if COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue their recent downward trend that the curfew could be changed or even removed next week.

Under the state’s plan, if the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations is below 3,000 for seven straight days, the curfew would be moved back to midnight for two weeks. And if hospitalizations go below 2,500 for seven straight days, the curfew would end.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 3,000 every day since Jan. 26 and below 2,500 for eight straight days.

Here are the counts for the past seven days:

Feb. 3: 2,380

Feb. 4: 2,251

Feb. 5: 2,172

Feb. 6: 2,026

Feb. 7: 1,969

Feb. 8: 2,011

Feb. 9: 1,974

DeWine said the state is making $100 million in federal funding available for rent and utility assistance. To be eligible, a resident must be at or below 80% of their county’s area median income. The assistance will be distributed by local community action agencies.

DeWine asked each of the state’s school districts to formulate a plan with public input to help their students catch back up from learning lost due to the pandemic. He said he would like the plans submitted by April 1, and the General Assembly will work on funding them using $2 billion allocated from the federal government. He reported that fewer than 15% of the state’s students are learning fully remote rather than fully in-person or a blended model. That’s compared with 45% in December.

The state is in the second week of vaccinating the school workforce. It is also vaccinating residents 65 and older, and those with certain medical disorders. DeWine said the state is going to leave vaccinations open for those groups for several weeks because of the limited supply.