Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 6,882 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 22, a total of 1,365,800 (+6,882) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 71,001 (+346) hospitalizations and 9,302 (+31) ICU admissions. A total of 6,254,196 Ohioans — 53.50% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 7,184 from the previous day.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now over 6,500, as some Ohio intensive care units are running out of beds.

DeWine expressed concern over increasing hospitalizations among Ohioans 49 and younger, with nearly 400 the week of Sept. 5, and the vast majority of patients were unvaccinated. He said that in August, on average two people younger than 50 died of COVID-19 every day.

DeWine spoke with medical officials from around the state, who said in addition to COVID-19 patients filling hospitals that they are starting to see staffing issues, making caring for those patients difficult.

The Department of Health reported 125 deaths, Tuesday, bringing the total to 21,596. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Ohio recorded 9,019 coronavirus cases Sept. 10, the most during the Delta wave. It was the highest one-day total since Jan. 8 (9,535).

Just 17 days in the entire pandemic has Ohio seen 9,000 cases, and only 10 days have seen more than 10,000. The state’s highest one-day total was set on Nov. 23 with 11,885 cases.