Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, June 1, the Department of Health reported a total of 1,102,556 (+622) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 59,247 (+92) hospitalizations and 8,136 (+14) ICU admissions. A total of 5,310,588 Ohioans — 45.43% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process.

Tuesday’s number included data from May 31, as the state did not release numbers Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The Department of Health reported 108 deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 19,861. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The ODH announced that several COVID-19-related health orders have been rescinded, including:

Order to Limit Access to Ohio’s Jails and Detention Facilities.

Order to Release Protected Health Information to Ohio’s First Responders.

Requiring the Use of Facial Coverings in Child Education Settings.

Retail and Business Compliance for Facial Coverings through the State of Ohio.

Adult Day Support Services and Vocational Habilitation Services.

The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Senior Centers.

The Third Amended Director’s Order on the Opening of Adult Day Services Centers.

The next winners in Ohio’s Vax-A-Million lottery drawing will be announced Wednesday night.

Registration remains open for the four remaining drawings at ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling the Department of Health at 833-4-ASK-ODH. Winners will be announced over the next four Wednesdays.

Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, was picked as the first of five $1 million winners, while Joseph Costello, of Englewood, won a full-ride scholarship to any of Ohio’s state universities.