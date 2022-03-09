COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of March 9 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,661,557 +829 Hospitalizations 113,002 +51 ICU admissions 13,288 +10 Deaths* 37,212 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 1,200.

The department reported 1,765 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,246,279 which is 61.99% of the state’s population. And 2,781received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 729 3% 18.3% In ICU 147 3.65% 22.88% On ventilator 98 1.94% 72.41%

It’s been two years since Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and former state health director Amy Acton appeared at a lectern in the Ohio Statehouse, warning of an imminent threat posed by COVID-19, a mysterious respiratory illness spreading in other countries and gaining a foothold in the U.S.

While Columbus dropped its mask mandate Monday, all four major Columbus-area health systems — OhioHealth, Mount Carmel Health System, Nationwide Children’s and Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center — will continue to require patients, visitors, and staff to mask up, according to spokespersons from each health entity.