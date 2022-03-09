COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of March 9 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,661,557
|+829
|Hospitalizations
|113,002
|+51
|ICU admissions
|13,288
|+10
|Deaths*
|37,212
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 1,200.
The department reported 1,765 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,246,279 which is 61.99% of the state’s population. And 2,781received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|729
|3%
|18.3%
|In ICU
|147
|3.65%
|22.88%
|On ventilator
|98
|1.94%
|72.41%
It’s been two years since Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and former state health director Amy Acton appeared at a lectern in the Ohio Statehouse, warning of an imminent threat posed by COVID-19, a mysterious respiratory illness spreading in other countries and gaining a foothold in the U.S.
While Columbus dropped its mask mandate Monday, all four major Columbus-area health systems — OhioHealth, Mount Carmel Health System, Nationwide Children’s and Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center — will continue to require patients, visitors, and staff to mask up, according to spokespersons from each health entity.