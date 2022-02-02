COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 2 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,595,504+8,601
Hospitalizations108,291+369
ICU admissions12,814+32
Deaths*33,537N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just over 16,597. 

The department reported 3,882 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,173,109 which is 61.37% of the state’s population. And 8,082received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total3,73615.4%17.4%
In ICU71617.39%18.08%
On ventilator51010.03%64.71%

90 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified around the world since the omicron variant was first identified. Cold temperatures could impact the effectiveness of at-home COVID-19 tests. A report states that the Pfizer vaccine could be available for children under 5 by the end of the month.