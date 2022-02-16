COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 16 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,638,202+2,433
Hospitalizations111,086+212
ICU admissions13,071+22
Deaths*35,372N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 4,700. 

The department reported 2,447 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,203,184 which is 61.62% of the state’s population. And 4,391 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total1,9298%17.3%
In ICU3959.64%23.18%
On ventilator2665.38%69.22%

February has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide, but cases in Columbus are still too high to lift the city’s mask mandate, according to a spokesperson with Columbus Public Health. However, several school districts in central Ohio have been dropping their local mask mandate. After hitting a daily peak in cases in early January, coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant are trending down in every Ohio county. But they are not trending down equally everywhere.