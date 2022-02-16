COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Wednesday, Feb. 16 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,638,202
|+2,433
|Hospitalizations
|111,086
|+212
|ICU admissions
|13,071
|+22
|Deaths*
|35,372
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 4,700.
The department reported 2,447 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,203,184 which is 61.62% of the state’s population. And 4,391 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|1,929
|8%
|17.3%
|In ICU
|395
|9.64%
|23.18%
|On ventilator
|266
|5.38%
|69.22%
February has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide, but cases in Columbus are still too high to lift the city’s mask mandate, according to a spokesperson with Columbus Public Health. However, several school districts in central Ohio have been dropping their local mask mandate. After hitting a daily peak in cases in early January, coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant are trending down in every Ohio county. But they are not trending down equally everywhere.