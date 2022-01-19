COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Wednesday, Jan. 19 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,439,205
|+20,483
|Hospitalizations
|103,406
|+689
|ICU admissions
|12,386
|+51
|Deaths*
|31,245
|+N/A
The 21-day case average is above 22,000.
The department reported 6,706 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,119,018, which is 60.9% of the state’s population. And 15,822 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|5,889
|23.6%
|18%
|In ICU
|1,176
|26.75%
|16.37%
|On ventilator
|807
|16.01%
|60.69%
More than 100 cancer patients at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center are taking part in a study to detect the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines. Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., the Celeste Center at the Ohio State Fairgrounds will become a drive-through vaccine site once again.
The White House announced Wednesday that it is making 400 million N95 masks available for free, part of a string of actions aimed at fighting the surging omicron variant.