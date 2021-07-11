Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 231 new cases in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Sunday, July 11, 1,114,267 (+231) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 60,924 (+10) hospitalizations and 8,357 (+2) ICU admissions. The number of Ohioans who have begun the vaccination process increased over a 24-hour period by 3,573, bringing the total to 5,626,500, or 48.13% of the population.

ODH reported 14 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,380. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

