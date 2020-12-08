Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: State surpasses 500,000 total cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio has surpassed more than half a million total COVID-19 cases in the state since it began tracking the data in March.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, a total of 510,018 (+25,721) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 7,103 (+81) deaths and 30,226 (+657) hospitalizations. Tuesday’s numbers include 12,600 positive tests that were backlogged in the Ohio Department of Health’s system.

Gov. Mike DeWine said during his briefing Monday that the state would be clearing the backlog Tuesday, with the Department of Health coming into alignment with CDC guidelines that changed in August of not double-checking those results. DeWine said Tuesday’s numbers would see an abnormal one-day spike.

DeWine said the statewide curfew of 10 p.m., which was set to expire later this week, will be extended. He did not provide further details. The curfew began on Nov. 19. DeWine’s next pandemic briefing will be Thursday.

DeWine said the rate of increase in the state may be starting to slow down, even considering travel related to Thanksgiving, but that it is too early to tell. He said hospital leaders tell him that, even if so, the rate of increase remains too high and that they remain concerned about the possible impact of COVID-19 patients on state hospitals and ICU units.

And DeWine broke down how students are being taught in Ohio schools, reporting that only 29% are attending fully in-person.

The remainder are on a hybrid or remote learning model.