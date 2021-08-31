Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Latest number of cases to be released at 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be releasing the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Tuesday. 

As of Monday, August 30, a total of 1,214,986 (+3,091) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 65,453 (+104) hospitalizations and 8,807 (+19) ICU admissions. A total of 6,059,839 Ohioans — 51.84% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 4,383 from the previous day.   

The Department of Health reported 70 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,799. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now more than 3,000.

The state surpassed 1.2 million cases Friday, taking 96 days to add 100,000 cases.

With the addition of Friday’s 4,855 new cases reported by ODH, last week’s Monday-Friday total reached 21,742. That’s the most Ohio has seen since Jan. 25-29. The recent daily high of 5,395 new cases on Thursday was the most reported in one day since Jan. 28.

   

