Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 349 new cases, 47 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Tuesday, June 22, the ODH reported a total of 1,109,374 (+349) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 60,304 (+88) hospitalizations and 8,277 (+14) ICU admissions.

The ODH reported 47 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state total to 20,213. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reports an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations since it announced the Vax-A-Million lottery May 12, and they’re hoping even more people get the shot now that the drawings are coming to an end.

Last week’s winners were Suzanne Ward, of Findlay, ($1-million dollar prize) and Sean Horning, of Cincinnati (college scholarship).

To enter, go to www.ohiovaxamillion.com or call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634).

The winners will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday.