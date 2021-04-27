Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. Mike DeWine to talk at 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will provide updates on Ohio’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 2 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch them live here at nbc4i.com.

As of Monday, April 26, a total of 1,065,702 (+1,396) cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 55,813 (+128) hospitalizations and 7,733 (+12) ICU admissions. A total of 4,581,652 — or 39.2% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process, an increase of 12,350 from the previous day.

The department reported 89 deaths Friday, bringing the state total to 19,122. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

This week, the state added county-level positivity data to its online dashboard. Users can hover over each county on a map of the state and see the rate of positive cases for the previous two weeks, with the maps being updated each Monday.

”It’s something our local health departments across the state have asked us for,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer of the Department of Health. “We’re confident this information will now better inform decision-making in their communities.”

The state’s rate of cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks was reported last Thursday at 185.8. DeWine had set a benchmark of 50 for lifting the pandemic health orders in the state. He has signaled that a replacement benchmark may be in the works.

Vaccination is open to those 16 and older.