Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Gov. Mike DeWine to speak at 2 p.m.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio’s health director, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, are scheduled to discuss the effects of the delta variant of COVID-19 on the state at 2 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch their comments on NBC4i.com, the NBC4 app and on our Facebook page.

At that time, the Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Monday, Sept. 20, a total of 1,352,104 (+4,899) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 70,196 (+214) hospitalizations and 9,224 (+24) ICU admissions. A total of 6,239,594 Ohioans — 53.38% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 3,172 from the previous day.

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now over 6,400, as some Ohio intensive care units are running out of beds.

The Department of Health reported 206 deaths, Friday, bringing the total to 21,471. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

According to Governor Mike DeWine, COVID cases among children have risen nationally by 240 nationwide since early August. However, in Ohio, that increase is 2,000 percent.

“COVID cases are increasing at nearly twice the rate among school-age children as compared to how they’re increasing among the rest of the population,” DeWine said during a recent news conference.

Despite the case numbers and testimonials from the medical experts, DeWine said his hands were tied as far as being able to do anything beyond recommendations and offering what he called “direct appeals” from health experts.

Ohio recorded 9,019 coronavirus cases Sept. 10, the most during the Delta wave. It was the highest one-day total since Jan. 8 (9,535).

Just 17 days in the entire pandemic has Ohio seen 9,000 cases, and only 10 days have seen more than 10,000. The state’s highest one-day total was set on Nov. 23 with 11,885 cases.