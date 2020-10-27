Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Monday, Oct. 26, a total of 200,231 (+2,116) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,217 (+11) deaths and 18,235 (+140) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 159,877 recovered cases in the state.

On the latest public health advisory map from the state Department of Health, Franklin, Madison, Union and Licking counties are at level 3, or red, in Central Ohio. Delaware, Pickaway and Fairfield counties are at level 2, or orange. There are 38 counties at level 3, the most since the pandemic began.

There are now 74% of Ohioans living in counties at level 3. And 71 counties are showing a high incidence of disease spread, per CDC guidelines.