Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Monday, Sept. 21, a total of 145,165 (+856) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,623 (+8) deaths and 14,829 (+56) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 123,423 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

At his last briefing, DeWine released the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. Only five counties are red, but 11 counties went from yellow to orange.

DeWine pointed out a few counties with colleges whose cases are increasing. DeWine says this is due to off-campus activities. The governor said outbreaks in Athens County have been tied to off-campus activities by Ohio University students.

Ohio has added a new dashboard for K-12 schools. You’ll be able to look up your county and see the COVID-19 cases being reported in schools.

DeWine released Halloween guidelines for the state Friday. Local communities will make the determination of if to do it and when, parents can determine whether or not their child goes.

DeWine says celebrations won’t look like years past: hayrides/haunted houses could be problematic, mask wearing will be needed.