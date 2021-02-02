Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Now more than 900,000 cases reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 2, a total of 902,736 (+3,657) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 11,336 (+106) deaths and 46,659 (+221) hospitalizations.

Earlier Tuesday, DeWine and Ohio’s First Lady Fran DeWine received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

Gov. DeWine, 74, and Mrs. DeWine, 73, are both age-eligible for the vaccine, based on the governor’s vaccine rollout plan. This week, Ohioans 70 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot. It will be made available to those 65 and older on Feb. 8.

Last Tuesday, the statewide curfew was moved, from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., for the first time since it was enacted in November. DeWine said the curfew will remain at 11 p.m. as the state monitors hospitalization rates for COVID-19. If they continue to decline, the curfew could be pushed back again, or even lifted.

If the number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations is below 3,000 for seven straight days, the curfew would be moved back to midnight for two weeks. And if hospitalizations go below 2,500 for seven straight days, the curfew would end.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations has been below 3,000 every day since Jan. 26. Here are the counts for each day:

Jan. 26: 2,963

Jan. 27: 2,949

Jan. 28: 2,828

Jan. 29: 2,704

Jan. 30: 2,515

Jan. 31: 2,461

Feb. 1: 2,521

The soonest that the curfew could be changed is Feb. 10.