Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,453 new cases, 27 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, September 1, a total of 124,610 (+1,453) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,165 (+27) deaths and 13,479 (+103) hospitalizations. There are presumed 104,024 recovered cases in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Gov. DeWine attributed the sharp rise in cases to students going back to school at colleges, universities and K-12 schools.

Governor DeWine now going to today's coronavirus numbers where we did see a spike in daily cases (1,453). He says they believe this is mostly due to colleges. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) September 1, 2020

The governor continues to push for people wearing masks. He says we have seen what masks have done for urban counties.

DeWine said the White House is very concerned about Labor Day coming up and has asked governors to speaks to people about staying cautious.

“As we gather with families and friends we must remember whenever there is more activity there are going to be more cases,’ said Governor DeWine. He said we saw significant spread after the Fourth of July.

Governor DeWine says by mid July we had an average of 1,500 cases a day and an average positivity rate of 6.5%. @nbc4i — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) September 1, 2020

Governor DeWine says schools are going to have positive cases because they are in the community and they will reflect the community. He says we need to remember that when we see the data released.

DeWine opened Tuesday’s press conference by announcing he is signing a new executive order to create the Ohio Traffic Safety Council. He says this is after we have seen a rise in traffic fatalities this year.