COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 24 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,649,692+1,321
Hospitalizations112,056+151
ICU admissions13,187+17
Deaths*36,267N/A
*Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 2,400. 

The department reported 3,152 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,219,437 which is 61.76% of the state’s population. And 4,255 received booster shots. 

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total1,2645.3%17.2%
In ICU2496.11%22.52%
On ventilator1643.24%70.83%

Ohio National Guard members have completed their mission of helping communities and health workers during the omicron variant wave of COVID-19, Ohio’s health director said Thursday. A growing list of central Ohio districts doing away with requiring masks to combat COVID-19. Both Groveport Madison and Worthington school districts announced Wednesday they were dropping their mask mandates for both students and staff. Franklin County dropped from the highest level of COVID-19 transmission on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map Wednesday, pushing Columbus one step closer to lifting its mask mandate.