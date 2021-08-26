Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Nearly 5,400 cases reported

Coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Thursday, August 26, a total of 1,197,873(+5,395) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 65,035(+182) hospitalizations and 8,751 (+15) ICU admissions. A total of 6,024,148 Ohioans — 51.54% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 10,892 from the previous day.   

The Department of Health reported 40 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,729. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week. 

Thursday’s cases are the most since Jan. 28.

