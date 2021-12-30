COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Thursday, Dec. 30 follow:

Total Change New cases 1,995,497 +19,774 Hospitalizations 96,193 +484 ICU admissions 11,730 +43 Deaths* 28,780 n/a *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is over 11,000.

In addition, the department reported 13,351 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 6,985,672, which is 59.76% of the state’s population. And 36,999 were given booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 5,468 21.4% 18.2% In ICU 1,243 26.9% 16.2% On ventilator 776 15.8% 58.0%

Gov. Mike DeWine called up more members of the Ohio National Guard on Wednesday to help hospitals with staffing problems, and he expressed concern over the number of hospitalizations. In the U.S., case numbers have reached their highest levels.