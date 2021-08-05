Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Nearly 2,000 new cases reported

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Thursday, Aug. 5, a total of 1,136,934 (+1,969) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 62,318 (+76) hospitalizations and 8,516 (+13) ICU admissions. A total of 5,813,529 people — or 49.73% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 12,992 from the previous day.   

ODH reported 38 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 20,530. The state is updating the total number of deaths only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Data compiled from state health sources show COVID-19 cases in Ohio are slowly increasing, causing health experts to raise flags about possible new outbreaks.

On Friday, the CDC recommended masks be worn indoors in public areas in several central Ohio counties despite a person’s vaccination status due to substantial spread of the delta variant of COVID-19.

As the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps through Ohio, data shows younger people are making up a larger share of cases because their age groups are the state’s least vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

Latest News Videos

CMPD update on deadly light-rail incident

2 killed in crash near LYNX Blue Line station in south Charlotte

Governor on Progressive Field lease

Announcement coming on Progressive Field lease

Eating at the Olympics: Arigato Japan Food Tours

Oregon District: Memorial to Remember Victims

More News