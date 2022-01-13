COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Thursday, Jan. 13 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,266,236+19,262
Hospitalizations101,187+416
ICU admissions12,191+33
Deaths*30,435+N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 17,600.

The department reported 9,677 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,084,804, which is 60.61% of the state’s population. And 24,987 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total6,60726.2%15.8%
In ICU1,22827.65%14.86%
On ventilator86217.25%59.38%

Franklin County Public Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola said he thinks we should all be very concerned about the rate at which COVID-19 is spreading in the community. With vaccination rates steadying in the state, the ripple effect is being felt among young children in central Ohio. As the six-month mark for those who got a COVID-19 booster shot in early fall approaches, an Ohio State doctor said it is likely another booster will be needed soon.