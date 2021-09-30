COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 29, a total of 1,407,442 (+6,463) cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 72,783 (+298) hospitalizations and 9,453 (+25) ICU admissions. A total of 6,301,661 Ohioans — 53.91% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 7,131 from the previous day.

The Department of Health reported 125 new deaths, Tuesday, bringing the total to 21,945. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

On Saturday, the Ohio Department of Health released guidance on vaccine booster doses. ODH gave the following recommendations:

People 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings SHOULD receive a booster shot.

People ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions SHOULD receive a booster shot.

People ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

People age 18 and older who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their job or living in an institutional setting MAY receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks. The CDC has indicated that this is a determination made by the vaccine recipient.

Ohio recorded 9,019 coronavirus cases Sept. 10, the most during the Delta wave. It was the highest one-day total since Jan. 8 (9,535). Just 17 days in the entire pandemic has Ohio seen 9,000 cases, and only 10 days have seen more than 10,000. The state’s highest one-day total was set on Nov. 23 with 11,885 cases.