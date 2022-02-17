COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 17 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,640,201
|+1,999
|Hospitalizations
|111,252
|+166
|ICU admissions
|13,092
|+21
|Deaths*
|35,372
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 4,200.
The department reported 3,846 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,206,160 which is 61.65% of the state’s population. And 5,132 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|1,842
|7.6%
|17.2%
|In ICU
|395
|9.60%
|22.73%
|On ventilator
|253
|5.14%
|69.76%
February has seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases nationwide, but cases in Columbus are still too high to lift the city’s mask mandate, according to a spokesperson with Columbus Public Health. However, several school districts in central Ohio have been dropping their local mask mandate. After hitting a daily peak in cases in early January, coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant are trending down in every Ohio county. But they are not trending down equally everywhere.