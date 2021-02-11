Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine briefing scheduled for 2pm

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state at 2 p.m., Thursday.

As of Feb. 10, a total of 928,631 (+3,281) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began leading to 11,856 (+63) deaths and 48,080 (+227) hospitalizations. A total of 1,106,417 Ohioans — 9.47% of the state’s population — have started the vaccination process.

However, the Ohio Department of Health announced Wednesday that the state’s COVID-19 total death count may have been underreported by as many as 4,000.

ODH said the underreported deaths will be added to the state’s total during the coming week.

Ohio’s statewide curfew was scheduled to expire at noon Thursday, and based on previous statements from DeWine, it will not be extended.

The curfew, which was running nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., was last extended on Jan. 27. At the time, DeWine said state health officials would monitor hospitalizations related to COVID-19 for two weeks, and if they declined enough, the curfew could be dropped.

Here are the counts for the past seven days:

Feb. 4: 2,251

Feb. 5: 2,172

Feb. 6: 2,026

Feb. 7: 1,969

Feb. 8: 2,011

Feb. 9: 1,980

Feb. 10: 1,922

The state is in the second week of vaccinating the school workforce. It is also vaccinating residents 65 and older, and those with certain medical disorders. DeWine said the state is going to leave vaccinations open for those groups for several weeks because of the limited supply.