Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 8,921 new cases, 82 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are providing an update on COVID-19 in the Ohio. 

As of Thursday, Dec. 3, a total of 446,849 (+8,921) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 6,753 (+82) deaths and 28.281 (+396) hospitalizations.

Franklin County dropped from purple to red on the latest state public health advisory map, also released Thursday. It had been purple, the highest alert level, for two weeks. Eight counties are now purple: Lake, Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage, Stark, Richland and Montgomery.

In Central Ohio, Delaware, Licking, Fairfield, Pickaway, Madison and Union counties are all red, or level three. Eight counties in the state are at level 2, or orange, and no counties are at level 1.

DeWine said an update on vaccine distribution plans would come on Friday. On Monday, he had said he would have those details Thursday, but DeWine said the plans are still being put together.

The state continues to post a message on the coronavirus dashboard stating that data is incomplete with thousands of reports pending review due to a surge in testing across the state.

