COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 3 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,601,241 +5,737 Hospitalizations 108,598 +307 ICU admissions 12,836 +22 Deaths* 33,537 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just over 15,900.

The department reported 3,648 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,176,196 which is 61.39% of the state’s population. And 7,300 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 3,464 14.4% 19.6% In ICU 700 17.04% 20.77% On ventilator 470 9.27% 66.16%

90 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified around the world since the omicron variant was first identified. Cold temperatures could impact the effectiveness of at-home COVID-19 tests. A report states that the Pfizer vaccine could be available for children under 5 by the end of the month.