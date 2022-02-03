COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers as of Thursday, Feb. 3 follow:

TotalChange
New cases2,601,241+5,737
Hospitalizations108,598+307
ICU admissions12,836+22
Deaths*33,537N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just over 15,900. 

The department reported 3,648 people started the vaccination process Tuesday, bringing the total to 7,176,196 which is 61.39% of the state’s population. And 7,300 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.		Percent of
total beds		Percent of total
beds available
Total3,46414.4%19.6%
In ICU70017.04%20.77%
On ventilator4709.27%66.16%

90 million cases of COVID-19 have been identified around the world since the omicron variant was first identified. Cold temperatures could impact the effectiveness of at-home COVID-19 tests. A report states that the Pfizer vaccine could be available for children under 5 by the end of the month.