COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 23 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,506,175
|+9,932
|Hospitalizations
|104,759
|+74
|ICU admissions
|12,491
|+6
|Deaths*
|31,987
|N/A
The 21-day case average is above 21,500.
The department reported 3,236 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,136,154 which is 61.08% of the state’s population. And 12,201 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|5,348
|22.1%
|18.2%
|In ICU
|1,072
|24.85%
|17.76%
|On ventilator
|729
|14.72%
|60.93%
Ohio schools reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases this week, setting a new record one week after cases shattered a previous record. The NFL announced Saturday its ending daily COVID-19 testing for all players, regardless of vaccination status. Doctors explain how the next COVID variant may emerge.