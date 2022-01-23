COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 23 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,506,175 +9,932 Hospitalizations 104,759 +74 ICU admissions 12,491 +6 Deaths* 31,987 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is above 21,500.

The department reported 3,236 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,136,154 which is 61.08% of the state’s population. And 12,201 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 5,348 22.1% 18.2% In ICU 1,072 24.85% 17.76% On ventilator 729 14.72% 60.93%

Ohio schools reported more than 27,000 new coronavirus cases this week, setting a new record one week after cases shattered a previous record. The NFL announced Saturday its ending daily COVID-19 testing for all players, regardless of vaccination status. Doctors explain how the next COVID variant may emerge.