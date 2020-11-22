Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: State records 8,133 new cases, surpasses 350K total cases

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest case numbers in the state’s fight against COVID-19.
As of Sunday, Nov. 22, a total of 351,419 (+8,133) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 5,996 (+12) deaths and 24,423 (+205) hospitalizations.
Sunday’s reported 8,133 cases is the second-highest number of new daily cases reported since the pandemic began. It also pushed the state past 350,000 total reported cases.
A notice on the state’s coronavirus dashboard says the data is incomplete with thousands of reports pending review.
The 8,808 new cases in the past 24 hours reported Friday represents a record high.
DeWine said Thursday that the 24-hour case change of 7,787 for that day was probably not accurate and lower than the actual number. The Department of Health has been double-checking the results of antigen tests for COVID-19, and a backlog has developed since Monday.
DeWine said 12,000 such tests are being double-checked, with most of them expected to be confirmed. It was unknown when those test results might be added into the daily totals.
A 21-day statewide curfew, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., went into effect Thursday night.
On Wednesday, Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County announced a stay-at-home advisory, beginning Thursday until Dec. 17.
Franklin County moved up to level 4 on the updated advisory map and is the only county at purple this week. Seventy-two of Ohio’s 88 counties are at level 3, or red. The remaining 15 are at level 2.
