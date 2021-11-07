COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Sunday, Nov. 7, the state reports a total of 1,572,197 (+4,363) cases, leading to 81,036 (+57) hospitalizations and 10,268 (+9) ICU admissions. A total of 6,518,272 people — or 55.76% of the state’s population — has at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 8,984 from the previous day.

The ODH reported 304 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 25,067. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

A message on the ODH’s website states a technical issue may cause the number of cases reported Saturday to be lower, and the amount of cases to be higher on Sunday.

The 21-day case average is below 3,600.