COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Sunday, March 6 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,659,498 +360 Hospitalizations 112,810 +17 ICU admissions 13,262 +1 Deaths* 37,018 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 1,350.

The department reported 837 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,234,458 which is 61.89% of the state’s population. And 2,445 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 821 3.5% 22.3% In ICU 154 3.86% 27.14% On ventilator 112 2.29% 73.23%

Ohio’s K-12 schools saw their fewest COVID-19 cases of the school year, reporting only 770 new infections Thursday to the Ohio Department of Health. Columbus Public Health is recommending that the cities of Columbus and Worthington end their mask requirements on Monday, March 7.

Franklin County stayed put but other central Ohio counties improved this week on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map of COVID-19 mask recommendations. The Columbus City School district is lifting its mask mandate starting March 8.