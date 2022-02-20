COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

With 899 new cases reported, this is the first time since the delta wave began in mid Summer of 2021 that Ohio reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day.

Numbers as of Sunday, Feb. 20 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,644,828 +899 Hospitalizations 111,541 +30 ICU admissions 13,131 +5 Deaths* 35,493 N/A Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 3,300.

The department reported 1,460 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,212,253 which is 61.70% of the state’s population. And 3,882 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 1,594 6.7% 21.1% In ICU 336 8.3% 26.93% On ventilator 236 4.82% 70.94%

Medical experts in Ohio are recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot for people with weakened immune systems. Ohio’s COVID-19 case numbers have been the lowest since August 2021. Schools in the state are also reporting its lowest case numbers since the beginning of the school year.