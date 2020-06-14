Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 41,148 cases, 2,557 deaths

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The latest number of cases of COVID-19 in the state has been released by the Ohio Department of Health.  

As of Sunday, a total of 41,148 cases were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 2,557 deaths and 6,895 hospitalizations.

The Department of Health adds the data as soon as it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Gov. DeWine announced Thursday that Dr. Acton has resigned as Director of the Ohio Department of Health. He says she will be staying on as Chief Health Advisor.  

“Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear white coats. This particular hero’s white coat is embossed with the name Dr. Amy Acton,” DeWine said.

Gov. DeWine began Thursday’s news conference that due to the expanded amount of testing, anyone in the state of Ohio who wants to get tested, will be able to do so.

Testing sites will be available throughout the state, according to DeWine. To find location, go to coronavirus.ohio.gov.

