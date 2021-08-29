Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 3,963 new cases, 34 hospitalizations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. 

As of Sunday, August 29, a total of 1,211,895 (+3,963) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 65,349 (+34) hospitalizations and 8,788 (+4) ICU admissions.

Saturday, ODH reported a total of 6,047,494 Ohioans — 51.74% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 12,448 from the previous day.   

The Department of Health reported 70 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 20,799. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week. 

The 21-day case average for Ohio is now more than 3,000.

The state surpassed 1.2 million cases Friday, taking 96 days to add 100,000 cases.

With the addition of Friday’s 4,855 new cases reported by ODH, this week’s Monday-Friday total reached 21,742. That’s the most Ohio has seen since Jan. 25-29. The recent daily high of 5,395 new cases on Thursday was the most reported in one day since Jan. 28.

