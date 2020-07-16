Coronavirus in Ohio special airs Thursday night

Coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WDTN and 2 NEWS will air a special one-hour Coronavirus in Ohio edition of 2 NEWS Thursday night.

We will be joined by Governor Mike DeWine, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and a doctor from Premier Health for the latest local, state and national information on the pandemic.

You can also watch a live stream of the show right here on WDTN.com.

The 30 Rock Reunion special will air at 2 a.m. Friday on WDTN, so set your DVR.

