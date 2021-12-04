COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to release the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 2 p.m. Saturday.

As of Friday, Dec. 3, ODH reports a total of 1,717,876 (+9,584) cases, leading to 87,504 (+260) hospitalizations and 10,868 (+20) admissions into the ICU.

The state reported Saturday 58.23% of the state’s population — 6,806,362 Ohioans — have started the COVID-19 vaccination process, an increase of 11,271 from the previous day.

Ohio has seen an increase of 9,000 new COVID-19 cases on both Thursday and Friday. It’s the first time the state has had two consecutive days of 9K+ cases since Jan. 7-8.

ODH reported 264 deaths Friday, bringing the total to 26,807. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

The 21-day case average now sits at nearly 5,800.