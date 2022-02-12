COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 12 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,628,814
|+2,032
|Hospitalizations
|110,511
|+120
|ICU admissions
|13,003
|+2
|Deaths*
|35,005
|N/A
The 21-day case average is below 6,500.
The department reported 3,634 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,195,298 which is 61.56% of the state’s population. And 5,630 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
|Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
|Percent of
total beds
|Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|2,344
|9.8%
|17.5%
|In ICU
|490
|12.03%
|21.62%
|On ventilator
|342
|6.80%
|68.98%
Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.