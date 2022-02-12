COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Saturday, Feb. 12 follow:

Total Change New cases 2,628,814 +2,032 Hospitalizations 110,511 +120 ICU admissions 13,003 +2 Deaths* 35,005 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is below 6,500.

The department reported 3,634 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,195,298 which is 61.56% of the state’s population. And 5,630 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients

with COVID-19

No. Percent of

total beds Percent of total

beds available Total 2,344 9.8% 17.5% In ICU 490 12.03% 21.62% On ventilator 342 6.80% 68.98%

Ohio health director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff acknowledged on Thursday more signs that the omicron variant wave of COVID-19 is receding, as cases drop about as quickly as they rose before an early January peak. With cases of the highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 falling from their January peak, new infections reported by schools have fallen for the third consecutive week.