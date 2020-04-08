Breaking News
Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee
Coronavirus in Ohio: Preble County announces first COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble County Public Health (PCPH) has confirmed the first death in Preble County from COVID-19.

The individual is a female,60, who tested positive for the virus in March.

“Our entire staff extends our deepest and heartfelt condolences to all the family members in the wake of this tragedy,” said Erik Balster, Health Commissioner, in a press release. “Preble County is a close community. This affects us all.”

Balster said in the advised the county in a press release to stay home, stay away from others and not to let your guard down.

PCPH will continue to provide data on their website at covid.madisonph.org and on social media @PrebleCoHealth.

Questions about COVID-19 should be directed to Preble County Public Health at 937-472-0087 or at
info@preblecountyhealth.org.

